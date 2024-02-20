Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,299. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.24 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.98.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

