Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTLE opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.23. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

VTLE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.