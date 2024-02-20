Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 346,051 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of bluebird bio worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 80.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 309,690 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

