Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,045 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

