Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

