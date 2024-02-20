Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.