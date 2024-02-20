QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $136,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.