Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reduced by Analyst

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTEN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

