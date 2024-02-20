Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Cut by Zacks Research

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NOK opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 150,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.