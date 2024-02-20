Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for International Paper Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

