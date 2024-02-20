Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Lifted by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

