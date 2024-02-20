Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Corsair Gaming, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corsair Gaming in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

