Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kimberly-Clark Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

KMB opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

