Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Zacks Research

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

NYSE HES opened at $148.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.25. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $43,287,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,413,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,951,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 176,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

