Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

CSGP stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

