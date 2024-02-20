Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ross Stores Price Performance
ROST stock opened at $144.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ross Stores Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
