Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $160.73.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

