Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $267.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

