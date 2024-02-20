Prudential PLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,965 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.