Prudential PLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.6 %

TROW opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

