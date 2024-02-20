Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

