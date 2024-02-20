Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDFree Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.