Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.