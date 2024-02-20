Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,111 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 110.7% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in H World Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after buying an additional 699,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.91. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

