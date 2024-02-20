ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $914.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.21. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProPetro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ProPetro by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 838,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

