Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,308,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after purchasing an additional 432,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

