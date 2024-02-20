Pan American Silver (PAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

