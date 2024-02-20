Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Head to Head Review

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GigCapital5 and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% Nuwellis -191.82% -141.02% -90.34%

Volatility & Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and Nuwellis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $8.65 million 0.23 -$14.52 million ($16.22) -0.04

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Nuwellis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.