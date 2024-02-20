Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,023 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Avantor worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,879,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

