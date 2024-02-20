Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 61,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,120,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BFAM opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $111.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

