Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.