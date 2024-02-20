Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,408,000 after purchasing an additional 779,214 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $378.63 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

