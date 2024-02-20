Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 9,823 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

