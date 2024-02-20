Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 501,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

