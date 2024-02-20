Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

