Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
