Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lyft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Lyft Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,387 shares of company stock worth $4,024,834. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.