Light & Wonder (LNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,263,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $87,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

