Lectra (LCTSF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) is one of 439 public companies in the "Software – Application" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lectra to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lectra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lectra N/A N/A N/A Lectra Competitors -31.52% -34.45% -6.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Lectra pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lectra pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 76.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Lectra and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lectra N/A N/A 42.09 Lectra Competitors $452.25 million $18.86 million 331.27

Lectra’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lectra. Lectra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lectra and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Lectra Competitors 520 2074 4312 50 2.56

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Lectra’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lectra has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lectra rivals beat Lectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lectra Company Profile

Lectra SA provides industrial intelligence solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, data, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes. It also offers technical maintenance, support, training, and consulting services; and sells consumables and parts. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Lectra SA was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

