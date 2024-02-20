Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.32% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $513,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII opened at $285.09 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,643 shares of company stock valued at $965,381. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

