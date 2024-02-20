Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.24. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

