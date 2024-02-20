Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCSG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 907,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

