HC Wainwright Comments on Nyxoah S.A.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

NYXH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nyxoah by 44.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at $265,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

