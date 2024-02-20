Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $231.16.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.