Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,871 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

