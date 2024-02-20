Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 577,422 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Geron worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.