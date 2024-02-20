Fmr LLC Sells 2,285,800 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,285,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $460,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $258.08 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $260.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.