Fmr LLC Has $558.95 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,158,409 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $558,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

