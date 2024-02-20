Fmr LLC Has $506.59 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 578,344 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of Alibaba Group worth $506,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

