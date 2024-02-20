Fmr LLC Has $456.43 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018,248 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.28% of TransUnion worth $456,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

