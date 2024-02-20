Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.