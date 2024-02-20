Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastly in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,349. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

